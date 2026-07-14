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Previous
Photo 1518
More Hospital Art
Thanks for all your lovely comments on my photos since I came home from hospital. I am not able to reply too much at the moment, but I will get there soon. I can't sit for too long at the computer right now but should be good in a few day.
Here is more artwork from the hospital.
Will catch up soon.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very nice collection
July 14th, 2026
Marj
ace
Glad you are safely home.
July 14th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Bright & beautiful art… take it slowly
July 14th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing artwork
July 14th, 2026
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