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More Hospital Art by onewing
Photo 1518

More Hospital Art

Thanks for all your lovely comments on my photos since I came home from hospital. I am not able to reply too much at the moment, but I will get there soon. I can't sit for too long at the computer right now but should be good in a few day.

Here is more artwork from the hospital.

Will catch up soon.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very nice collection
July 14th, 2026  
Marj ace
Glad you are safely home.
July 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Bright & beautiful art… take it slowly
July 14th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing artwork
July 14th, 2026  
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