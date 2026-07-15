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Patterns by onewing
Photo 1519

Patterns

I am now going to post a couple of photos taken before my surgery. I took this photo when I went to the pre-op clinic at the hospital. I just loved the patterns at the main entrance.

I am slowly catching up with 365 and I will get to your photos eventually, it is just a slow process, because I can't sit at my desktop computer for too long a the moment.

15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Makes me dizzy
July 15th, 2026  
Susan ace
Nice.
July 15th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Like tiles. Nicely captured.
July 15th, 2026  
Marj ace
Mesmerizing
July 15th, 2026  
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