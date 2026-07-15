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Previous
Photo 1519
Patterns
I am now going to post a couple of photos taken before my surgery. I took this photo when I went to the pre-op clinic at the hospital. I just loved the patterns at the main entrance.
I am slowly catching up with 365 and I will get to your photos eventually, it is just a slow process, because I can't sit at my desktop computer for too long a the moment.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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4
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2022 and onwards
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SM-G988U1
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Christine Sztukowski
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Makes me dizzy
July 15th, 2026
Susan
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Nice.
July 15th, 2026
Kathy
ace
Like tiles. Nicely captured.
July 15th, 2026
Marj
ace
Mesmerizing
July 15th, 2026
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