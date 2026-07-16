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Previous
Photo 1520
More Patterns
One last photo of the patterns at the hospital. I took this photo while I was sitting on a bench by the main entrance while waiting for David to pick me up with the car. I loved all the different shapes and angles
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Babs
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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
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10
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7
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2022 and onwards
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SM-G988U1
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Marj
ace
Nice to turn a "waiting"moment into an art photo with shapes and angles.
July 16th, 2026
*lynn
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nice composition
July 16th, 2026
narayani
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Great collection of lines and shapes
July 16th, 2026
Mags
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Some very nice patterns too.
July 16th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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As photographers I think we see patterns everywhere as well as framed views. This is a good one!
July 16th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Fantastic pov of patterns
July 16th, 2026
Zilli~
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All sorts of patterns here!
July 16th, 2026
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