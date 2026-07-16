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More Patterns by onewing
Photo 1520

More Patterns

One last photo of the patterns at the hospital. I took this photo while I was sitting on a bench by the main entrance while waiting for David to pick me up with the car. I loved all the different shapes and angles
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Marj ace
Nice to turn a "waiting"moment into an art photo with shapes and angles.
July 16th, 2026  
*lynn ace
nice composition
July 16th, 2026  
narayani ace
Great collection of lines and shapes
July 16th, 2026  
Mags ace
Some very nice patterns too.
July 16th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
As photographers I think we see patterns everywhere as well as framed views. This is a good one!
July 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic pov of patterns
July 16th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
All sorts of patterns here!
July 16th, 2026  
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