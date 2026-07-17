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Previous
Photo 1521
Into the Tunnel
I took this photo from the car while on our way to Maitland a couple of weeks ago. I just loved how it seemed as if we were going into a tunnel.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2
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2022 and onwards
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SM-G988U1
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Marj
ace
Nice leading lines
July 17th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
I too love these tree tunnels!
July 17th, 2026
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