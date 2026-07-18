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Previous
Photo 1522
The Winter Road
We don't get many deciduous trees here and if so not in great quantities, so my daughter calls this one road on the way to Maitland 'the winter road' because it is one of the few indications of winter here especially on a sunny day.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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