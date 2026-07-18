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The Winter Road by onewing
Photo 1522

The Winter Road

We don't get many deciduous trees here and if so not in great quantities, so my daughter calls this one road on the way to Maitland 'the winter road' because it is one of the few indications of winter here especially on a sunny day.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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