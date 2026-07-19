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Photo 1523
College Hall Officers' Mess - Cranwell
Our daughter Debbie loves drawing pen and ink drawings and for Christmas she drew this picture for David of the Officers Mess at Cranwell.
The picture itself measures about 55 cm x 30 cm. She draws freehand so no rulers used etc
We were at RAF Cranwell for a year in the late 70s when David was there on an engineering course during his RAF days.
The Summer Ball at the Officers Mess is a grand affair in an impressive building
This is what the Mess looks like in real life
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:College_Hall_Officers%27_Mess_crop.jpg
I think Deb has done a brilliant job of drawing it and we are so pleased with the result.
It looks lovely on black.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Babs
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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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