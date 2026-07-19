College Hall Officers' Mess - Cranwell

Our daughter Debbie loves drawing pen and ink drawings and for Christmas she drew this picture for David of the Officers Mess at Cranwell.The picture itself measures about 55 cm x 30 cm. She draws freehand so no rulers used etcWe were at RAF Cranwell for a year in the late 70s when David was there on an engineering course during his RAF days.The Summer Ball at the Officers Mess is a grand affair in an impressive buildingThis is what the Mess looks like in real lifeI think Deb has done a brilliant job of drawing it and we are so pleased with the result.It looks lovely on black.