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College Hall Officers' Mess - Cranwell by onewing
Photo 1523

College Hall Officers' Mess - Cranwell

Our daughter Debbie loves drawing pen and ink drawings and for Christmas she drew this picture for David of the Officers Mess at Cranwell.

The picture itself measures about 55 cm x 30 cm. She draws freehand so no rulers used etc

We were at RAF Cranwell for a year in the late 70s when David was there on an engineering course during his RAF days.

The Summer Ball at the Officers Mess is a grand affair in an impressive building

This is what the Mess looks like in real life

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:College_Hall_Officers%27_Mess_crop.jpg

I think Deb has done a brilliant job of drawing it and we are so pleased with the result.

It looks lovely on black.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

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