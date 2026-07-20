The Chocolate Shop, The Deli and the Christmas Shop

Following on from yesterday's College Hall Officers Mess pen and ink drawing done by my daughter I am going to post more of her drawings over the next few days.



Today's shops are The Chocolate Shop, The Deli and the Christmas Shop and each drawing measures 21 cm x 15 cm. Some are originals and some are prints because Deb used to frame and sell them a while ago, but she hasn't done that for a while.



If you enlarge them, you will see the tiny detail in each of the windows.



Hope you enjoy them.