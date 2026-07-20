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The Chocolate Shop, The Deli and the Christmas Shop by onewing
Photo 1524

The Chocolate Shop, The Deli and the Christmas Shop

Following on from yesterday's College Hall Officers Mess pen and ink drawing done by my daughter I am going to post more of her drawings over the next few days.

Today's shops are The Chocolate Shop, The Deli and the Christmas Shop and each drawing measures 21 cm x 15 cm. Some are originals and some are prints because Deb used to frame and sell them a while ago, but she hasn't done that for a while.

If you enlarge them, you will see the tiny detail in each of the windows.

Hope you enjoy them.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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eDorre ace
Amazing details. Charming
July 20th, 2026  
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