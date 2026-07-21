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Previous
Photo 1525
The Tea Shop, The Op Shop and the Greengrocer
Three more of Debbie's pen and ink drawings.
The Tea Shop I love with all the different teapots. For people who don't live in Australia an Op Shop is a charity shop or goodwill shop and is short for Opportunity Shop.
Somebody asked me yesterday how long does it take Deb to draw these pictures and she said about 2 or 3 hours.
Some of these drawings are 21 cm x 15 cm and others are A4 size which is approximately 30 cm x 21 cm.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Babs
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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Peter Dulis
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July 21st, 2026
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