The Tea Shop, The Op Shop and the Greengrocer

Three more of Debbie's pen and ink drawings.



The Tea Shop I love with all the different teapots. For people who don't live in Australia an Op Shop is a charity shop or goodwill shop and is short for Opportunity Shop.



Somebody asked me yesterday how long does it take Deb to draw these pictures and she said about 2 or 3 hours.



Some of these drawings are 21 cm x 15 cm and others are A4 size which is approximately 30 cm x 21 cm.