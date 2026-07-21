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The Tea Shop, The Op Shop and the Greengrocer by onewing
Photo 1525

The Tea Shop, The Op Shop and the Greengrocer

Three more of Debbie's pen and ink drawings.

The Tea Shop I love with all the different teapots. For people who don't live in Australia an Op Shop is a charity shop or goodwill shop and is short for Opportunity Shop.

Somebody asked me yesterday how long does it take Deb to draw these pictures and she said about 2 or 3 hours.

Some of these drawings are 21 cm x 15 cm and others are A4 size which is approximately 30 cm x 21 cm.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
July 21st, 2026  
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