Sweets and Butcher

These are the last two of Debbie's pen and ink drawings for now.



I want to get some of them framed but the problem is which ones to frame.



There are 11 here in this batch well 12 if you include the College Hall drawing but that one is framed anyway. I was thinking of framing either 6 or 9 of the shop fronts but 11 would be a bit too many. Need more walls. ha ha.



Which 6 would you chose? Not easy is it.



I do love Debbie's sense of humour though on her shop front drawings. I love the fact that the dentist is situated above the sweet shop.



I also love the butchers shop and the 'sausage dog' outside the front. Very appropriate.



Hope you have enjoyed looking at some of Deb's artwork.

