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Mango Tree and Fire Vine by onewing
Photo 1528

Mango Tree and Fire Vine

Our neighbour Ken has this lovely mango tree in his front garden, but it looks as though the fire vine is taking over. At least the fire vine hides some of the mangoes and makes it more difficult for the possums to find them. ha ha
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a beautiful colour, well named.
July 24th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Beautiful picture. Thanks for the info as well
July 24th, 2026  
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