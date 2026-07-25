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Being Entertained By the Lorikeets by onewing
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Being Entertained By the Lorikeets

Sorry I was absent yesterday but after surgery my hip seems to be getting better but my left shoulder is agony. I think it is because I am using my left arm to lift me up from sitting and lying down etc and also pushing the walker along is giving my arms more to do.

I am having trouble rotating my left shoulder, so I wonder if I have a nerve trapped. I had a terrible nights sleep a couple of nights ago so yesterday was written off a bit.

I tried to catch up this morning with some of your photos but am going slowly at the moment.

This morning I was sitting having a cuppa in our family room and was being entertained by the lorikeets having a bath.

It is a lovely sunny day today but was so cold last night dropping to 6 degrees C. It is only 16 degrees now. Roll on Spring.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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*lynn ace
Love it! and look at all those splashes you captured!
July 25th, 2026  
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