Being Entertained By the Lorikeets

Sorry I was absent yesterday but after surgery my hip seems to be getting better but my left shoulder is agony. I think it is because I am using my left arm to lift me up from sitting and lying down etc and also pushing the walker along is giving my arms more to do.



I am having trouble rotating my left shoulder, so I wonder if I have a nerve trapped. I had a terrible nights sleep a couple of nights ago so yesterday was written off a bit.



I tried to catch up this morning with some of your photos but am going slowly at the moment.



This morning I was sitting having a cuppa in our family room and was being entertained by the lorikeets having a bath.



It is a lovely sunny day today but was so cold last night dropping to 6 degrees C. It is only 16 degrees now. Roll on Spring.