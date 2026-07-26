Daily Exercise

This morning David drove me to the waterfront car park at the bottom of our road, and we walked along the winding path to the marina and back, then through the car park and along the cycle path for a while before coming back to the car and home again. So, I have had my half an hour of constant walking today. I walk plenty around the house but that is just short walks from one room to another etc.



I am doing my exercises too so getting better each day. Unfortunately, my shoulder is still giving me a lot of pain when I rotate it, and I must get that looked at next week. I don't think there is much they can do though. I am going to physio on Friday so I will mention it to him and see if he can give me some exercises to help.



It is a lovely sunny day today but pretty chilly and we only have a top of 17 C I believe today. I think it was 7 degrees this morning when I got up. That is the problem with clear skies it makes it cooler and also there is snow on Barrington Tops and although Barrington is about 180 km from us the cold air still travels down to the bay.



We live only about 350 metres from the beach, but it is downhill and walking down with the walker would be okay but walking up again would be hard work at the moment which is why we drove down to the carpark.