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Previous
Photo 1531
New Hip
I had my stitches out at the hospital this morning and all looking good. Scar has healed nicely. Just got to go back again in 4 weeks to give me the all clear to be able to drive again.
This is what my new hip looks like.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
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7
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5
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Taken
27th July 2026 9:34am
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
That's a beauty!
July 27th, 2026
Kathy
ace
I hope this gives you many years of pain free mobility.
July 27th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow looking good
July 27th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Looking good! So glad it's all going so well!
July 27th, 2026
gloria jones
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Excellent news.
July 27th, 2026
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