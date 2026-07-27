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New Hip by onewing
Photo 1531

New Hip

I had my stitches out at the hospital this morning and all looking good. Scar has healed nicely. Just got to go back again in 4 weeks to give me the all clear to be able to drive again.

This is what my new hip looks like.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That's a beauty!
July 27th, 2026  
Kathy ace
I hope this gives you many years of pain free mobility.
July 27th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow looking good
July 27th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Looking good! So glad it's all going so well!
July 27th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Excellent news.
July 27th, 2026  
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