Almost Bionic

Following on from yesterday's hip x-ray I thought I would show some of my previous x-rays including the latest one again.



Left - 2010 - ORIF surgery following fractured ankle



Centre - 2015 - ORIF surgery following fractured wrist



Right - 2026 - Recent hip replacement surgery



I think I had better stay away from magnets, with so much metalwork I could stick to a large magnet.



I am almost bionic