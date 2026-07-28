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Almost Bionic by onewing
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Almost Bionic

Following on from yesterday's hip x-ray I thought I would show some of my previous x-rays including the latest one again.

Left - 2010 - ORIF surgery following fractured ankle

Centre - 2015 - ORIF surgery following fractured wrist

Right - 2026 - Recent hip replacement surgery

I think I had better stay away from magnets, with so much metalwork I could stick to a large magnet.

I am almost bionic
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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KWind ace
Wow... look at you! I broke my wrist when I was in grade 7 but likely I didn't need surgery!
July 28th, 2026  
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