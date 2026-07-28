Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1532
Almost Bionic
Following on from yesterday's hip x-ray I thought I would show some of my previous x-rays including the latest one again.
Left - 2010 - ORIF surgery following fractured ankle
Centre - 2015 - ORIF surgery following fractured wrist
Right - 2026 - Recent hip replacement surgery
I think I had better stay away from magnets, with so much metalwork I could stick to a large magnet.
I am almost bionic
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5199
photos
258
followers
138
following
419% complete
View this month »
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
Wow... look at you! I broke my wrist when I was in grade 7 but likely I didn't need surgery!
July 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close