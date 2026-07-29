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My Kind of Winter by onewing
Photo 1533

My Kind of Winter

Yesterday as part of my exercise routine, I walked along the path to the breakwater and then took this photo of our local beach.

This is my kind of winter.

Yesterday it was 21 C and lovely blue skies.

The good thing about Australia is that even in winter it isn't 'winter' every day.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. Sounds like a great exercise routine.
July 29th, 2026  
Susan Klassen
What a beautiful capture and beach! That’s lovely weather. It’s been in the 30’s Celsius for the last couple of weeks. Little too warm for me but I’m still thankful.
July 29th, 2026  
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