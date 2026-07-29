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Previous
Photo 1533
My Kind of Winter
Yesterday as part of my exercise routine, I walked along the path to the breakwater and then took this photo of our local beach.
This is my kind of winter.
Yesterday it was 21 C and lovely blue skies.
The good thing about Australia is that even in winter it isn't 'winter' every day.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
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2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Taken
28th July 2026 2:02pm
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ace
Beautiful capture. Sounds like a great exercise routine.
July 29th, 2026
Susan Klassen
What a beautiful capture and beach! That’s lovely weather. It’s been in the 30’s Celsius for the last couple of weeks. Little too warm for me but I’m still thankful.
July 29th, 2026
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