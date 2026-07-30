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Tree Paintings by onewing
Photo 1534

Tree Paintings

I do love that all of our hospitals here always have beautiful artworks on the walls of the outpatients clinics and these two tree paintings caught my eye while at the hospital on Monday having my dressing removed.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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