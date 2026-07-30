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Previous
Photo 1534
Tree Paintings
I do love that all of our hospitals here always have beautiful artworks on the walls of the outpatients clinics and these two tree paintings caught my eye while at the hospital on Monday having my dressing removed.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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