Polyclinic Artwork

I went to my first physio appointment this morning at the polyclinic.



I have been doing the initial exercises and walking regularly up to now with the treatment I was given from the hospital but now I have to increase the exercises and today I was given more to do.



My hip is doing really well and no problem there, but the physio reckons I have a torn rotator cuff which is causing my shoulder pain. He thinks it is a small tear and should repair itself in time. It was probably caused by a combination of the position they put you in when doing hip replacement surgery and also using the walker for the first two weeks after surgery. So he treated that as well. It is a bit sore now but hopefully will settle later today.



I only used the walker when necessary for the first two weeks and haven't used it for the last week so hopefully my shoulder will settle soon



If it doesn't settle I have to have an ultrasound to see what the damage is. Will see how it goes.



This artwork is on one of the walls in the polyclinic.



It reads ...



Gwdgiyuiigu - Welcome here together.



We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the Country upon which we operate, The Worimi People and recognise their continuing connection to the land, water and culture.

We pay our respects to Worimi Elders past, present and emerging.