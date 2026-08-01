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Previous
Photo 1536
Soldiers Point
We have been out this afternoon at a friend's birthday lunch at Soldiers Point and then afterwards David and I had a bit of a walk along the beach behind the restaurant before returning home.
It has been a lovely day, but a bit chillier than it has been of late.
I think I am going to have a bit of a Nanna nap now and will catch up with your photos later this evening.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
1st August 2026 2:52pm
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narayani
ace
Nice place for a walk
August 1st, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely scene. It's been cold and showery here today
August 1st, 2026
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