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Sailing Along by onewing
Photo 1537

Sailing Along

Another photo taken at Soldiers Point yesterday after our lunch out.

It was lovely to see the yachts sailing along. I am assuming they are yachts, but not being a boatie person perhaps someone will enlighten me if I have it wrong.

Sorry I didn't catch up with 365 last night but I was pretty tired and went to bed early. Will try and catch up this afternoon
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

eDorre ace
Beautiful blues
August 2nd, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Excellent collage!
August 2nd, 2026  
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