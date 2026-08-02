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Previous
Photo 1537
Sailing Along
Another photo taken at Soldiers Point yesterday after our lunch out.
It was lovely to see the yachts sailing along. I am assuming they are yachts, but not being a boatie person perhaps someone will enlighten me if I have it wrong.
Sorry I didn't catch up with 365 last night but I was pretty tired and went to bed early. Will try and catch up this afternoon
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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eDorre
ace
Beautiful blues
August 2nd, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Excellent collage!
August 2nd, 2026
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