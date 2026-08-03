Fishing

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but both David and I have medical problems right now.



I managed to get in to see my GP at 11 am this morning about my shoulder but David had an appointment at his doctor (a different practice) at 9.30 am so he had to drop me off in Nelson Bay and at just after 9 am and then go to his appointment. I wandered round Nelson Bay (so I got in some walking time) and had a look around the op shops for books. I then had a cuppa before my appointment.



David came back and picked me up after his appointment and then we went to Salamander Bay to book in an Xray and ultrasound for my shoulder for tomorrow. Then I will know what the problem actually is but both the doc and I think it is a torn rotator cuff on my shoulder.



It is such a nuisance not being able to drive but only 3 more weeks and then I will be up and running again.



This is another photo taken at Soldiers Point on Saturday. It is a popular spot for fishing. You can see The Heads in the distance which lead out to the ocean proper. Our side of the bay is sheltered hence the calm waters.