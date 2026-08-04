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Him and Her by onewing
Photo 1539

Him and Her

Late posting today. It is my birthday and we were going out for lunch with friends, but I had an x-ray and ultrasound booked for my shoulder around lunchtime today so we cancelled lunch and will have a birthday next week instead.

David's birthday was spoilt too because his birthday was on the day I had my hip replacement surgery so we will have a joint birthday celebration when we are both up and running again.

This is another photo taken at Soldiers Point last Saturday. It was lovely to see these two pelicans preening and paddling at the water's edge.

Still a bit absent as we have so much going on right now. Will catch up when I can.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful capture -fav - love the gentle ripples of the blue sea and the two beauties - I assume he is already paddling and enjoying the water while she is preening , and dilly-dallying , keeping him waiting before joining him in the water !!! ha typical !!
A very happy Birthday Babs, may the results of the hospital visit be good and you and David can celebrate in style at a later date xx
August 4th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Happy birthday to you - lovely capture of these two
August 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Happy Birthday, Babs. This is a great shot.
August 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 4th, 2026  
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