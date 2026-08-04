Him and Her

Late posting today. It is my birthday and we were going out for lunch with friends, but I had an x-ray and ultrasound booked for my shoulder around lunchtime today so we cancelled lunch and will have a birthday next week instead.



David's birthday was spoilt too because his birthday was on the day I had my hip replacement surgery so we will have a joint birthday celebration when we are both up and running again.



This is another photo taken at Soldiers Point last Saturday. It was lovely to see these two pelicans preening and paddling at the water's edge.



Still a bit absent as we have so much going on right now. Will catch up when I can.