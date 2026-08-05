Raven Chatting to the Pelicans

If you saw yesterday's pelican photo well this photo is a follow on from that one.



We saw this raven cawing at the pair of pelicans as if he wanted to be their friend. I tried to get a photo of the raven and the pelicans together, but I didn't want to get too close in case I spoilt the photo but didn't manage to get a good photo of the three of them.



It was such strange behaviour with the raven. If you look closely, he has food in his mouth, and it looked as though he was offering it to the pelicans. I have no idea what was going on but it did look unusual.



I have been to the podiatrist today to have my toenails cut. Pure bliss. I am very easy to please. Since my surgery though I have been unable to cut my own toenails. I should be fine in a couple of weeks, but it was so nice to have them cut for me today.