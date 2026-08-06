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Sailing Past the Heads by onewing
Photo 1541

Sailing Past the Heads

One last photo taken on Saturday from Soldiers Point.

The Heads are the two hills in the distance that lead to the ocean proper. This side of the bay is sheltered because of the Heads and the land around them.

On the left is Yacaaba Head and on the right is Tomaree Head and the little island in the middle is called Boondelbah Island which is a nature reserve.

I am just off to have my hair cut. Can't wait because it really is out of control at the moment.
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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*lynn ace
great composition and beautiful
August 6th, 2026  
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