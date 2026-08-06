Sailing Past the Heads

One last photo taken on Saturday from Soldiers Point.



The Heads are the two hills in the distance that lead to the ocean proper. This side of the bay is sheltered because of the Heads and the land around them.



On the left is Yacaaba Head and on the right is Tomaree Head and the little island in the middle is called Boondelbah Island which is a nature reserve.



I am just off to have my hair cut. Can't wait because it really is out of control at the moment.