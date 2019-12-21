Countdown to Christmas

I am rather late posting tonight after a very long hot day.



As there only four more sleeps until Christmas Day I thought I had better start posting photos that look rather Christmassy.



Unlike everyone in the northern hemisphere, our Christmases are rather hot as we are in the middle of a very fiery, smoky summer here in Australia.



Difficult to get into the Christmas spirit when there are so many people struggling to fight fires at the moment.



There doesn't seem to be any end to the bushfires raging across our country either and the latest news is that over 2.7 million hectares of land has been burnt so far this season in New South Wales alone. Apparently that is the size of Wales in the UK.



Every State and Territory in Australia is affected by fires at the moment and we have to feel for the firefighters who are fighting the blazes along with the people who have already lost property during this season.



Just off for another shower this evening to try and cool down. Cooler weather forecast for tomorrow here apparently, but we desperately need some rain.