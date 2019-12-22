Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2547
Christmas in Summer
Today is the summer solstice in Australia and just over an hour ago, at 3.19 pm, was the exact time of our longest day.
As we don't have snow here in the middle of summer I thought I would have a play with an old beach photo of mine and put it in a snow globe.
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
3
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
2961
photos
273
followers
129
following
697% complete
View this month »
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
beach
,
summer
,
globe
,
solstice
Diana Ludwigs
ace
What a stunning image Babs, I love that kind of winter! Huge fav
December 22nd, 2019
Hope D Jennings
ace
This is really awesome,Babs! Fav
December 22nd, 2019
bruni
ace
If only. our snow is melting away and it looks like we have a green Christmas this year. I like your beach scene. fav, Babs.
December 22nd, 2019
