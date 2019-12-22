Previous
Christmas in Summer by onewing
Photo 2547

Christmas in Summer

Today is the summer solstice in Australia and just over an hour ago, at 3.19 pm, was the exact time of our longest day.

As we don't have snow here in the middle of summer I thought I would have a play with an old beach photo of mine and put it in a snow globe.
Diana Ludwigs ace
What a stunning image Babs, I love that kind of winter! Huge fav
December 22nd, 2019  
Hope D Jennings ace
This is really awesome,Babs! Fav
December 22nd, 2019  
bruni ace
If only. our snow is melting away and it looks like we have a green Christmas this year. I like your beach scene. fav, Babs.
December 22nd, 2019  
