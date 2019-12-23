Previous
Sand Instead of Snow by onewing
Photo 2548

Sand Instead of Snow

As it is summer here in Australia at the moment there is definitely no snow, but we do have plenty of sand where I live.

The sand is very white so it could be mistaken for snow sometimes.
Photo Details

julia ace
Very white sand .. a real contrast to our black sand that we have on our coastal beaches .. What a great tree..
December 23rd, 2019  
Maggiemae ace
What beautiful sand- why go to Tahiti!
December 23rd, 2019  
