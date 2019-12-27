Previous
Solarized Sydney by onewing
Photo 2552

Solarized Sydney

I haven't had time to go out with my camera for a few days now, so I thought I would have another play at solarizing.

Over the next couple of days I will be posting solarized photos of Sydney. Hope you enjoy them.

I quite like the solarizing effect on this shot of a tug boat. It isn't very often I manage to capture the opera house and the harbour bridge in one photo.
27th December 2019

Photo Details

Wylie ace
looks great, fav.
December 27th, 2019  
