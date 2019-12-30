First Woman on the Moon

I am a bit late posting tonight because I have been visiting a friend today.



Last month a group of us went on a U3A bus trip to the Powerhouse Museum and I thought I would have a play with the moon photo I took at the time and photoshop my friend Kay sitting on the moon.



Kay is always such a good sport and I have photoshopped her into lots of other photos from our trips. I have one photo of her on the satellite dish at Tidbinbilla in Canberra. I have a photo of her photoshopped walking along the rail of a cruise ship and lots of other places too.



She really enjoys being put in impossible situations and as she is very is very much into astronomy she loved the idea of being the first woman on the moon.