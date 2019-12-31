Previous
Next
The Party's Over by onewing
Photo 2556

The Party's Over

As the title suggests, the party is over, well at least for the time being.

After 7 years posting on 365 I am in need of a bit of a break. I have struggled to keep up the last few months because I have so many other projects on the go and I can't give my full attention to this site.

I have enjoyed my journey and your company so much over the last 7 years and hopefully I will return later in the year.

I will pop in from time to time to check out your photos and even though I will miss you all so much I really do need the time to pursue my other interests too.

Thanks so much for your company and comments over the years and I wish you a happy and prosperous 2020. Bye for now, will see you again one day.

PS This photo was taken at a beachside resort close to where I live and I think there had been a wedding there. This is the start of the clean up after the wedding.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana Ludwigs ace
Oh no Babs, what a pity to see you go! You will surely be missed by everyone! I have often wondered how you manage with your tight schedule and other appointments. You were on the go non stop, which always fascinated me. Therefore I can understand that you need some time out. Wishing you a a great new start and a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year. Looking forward to seeing you again some time in 2020 :-)
December 31st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise