The Party's Over

As the title suggests, the party is over, well at least for the time being.



After 7 years posting on 365 I am in need of a bit of a break. I have struggled to keep up the last few months because I have so many other projects on the go and I can't give my full attention to this site.



I have enjoyed my journey and your company so much over the last 7 years and hopefully I will return later in the year.



I will pop in from time to time to check out your photos and even though I will miss you all so much I really do need the time to pursue my other interests too.



Thanks so much for your company and comments over the years and I wish you a happy and prosperous 2020. Bye for now, will see you again one day.



PS This photo was taken at a beachside resort close to where I live and I think there had been a wedding there. This is the start of the clean up after the wedding.

