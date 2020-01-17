Previous
Next
Hope by onewing
Photo 2558

Hope

Just popping in briefly to update you on our fire situation here in New South Wales.

For the last two days we have had lots of glorious rain. In fact yesterday and today we have had more rain than we have had in the last 4 months. Rain is forecast for the next few days too.

I hope the rain is also falling in the fire affected areas and also in farmland across our country.

I saw a lovely video clip on the news last night where a little boy was running about in the rain on his parents farm. He was 18 months old and had never seen rain before.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
The rain is a welcome sight here too...have read it is offering some relief but not everywhere - hope you are enjoying your hobbies 😊
January 17th, 2020  
CoroJo ace
What a lovely post to read!!!
January 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise