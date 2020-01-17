Sign up
Photo 2558
Hope
Just popping in briefly to update you on our fire situation here in New South Wales.
For the last two days we have had lots of glorious rain. In fact yesterday and today we have had more rain than we have had in the last 4 months. Rain is forecast for the next few days too.
I hope the rain is also falling in the fire affected areas and also in farmland across our country.
I saw a lovely video clip on the news last night where a little boy was running about in the rain on his parents farm. He was 18 months old and had never seen rain before.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
2
1
Annie D
ace
The rain is a welcome sight here too...have read it is offering some relief but not everywhere - hope you are enjoying your hobbies 😊
January 17th, 2020
CoroJo
ace
What a lovely post to read!!!
January 17th, 2020
