Old Newcastle by onewing
Photo 2574

Old Newcastle

I am currently filling in some gaps I missed earlier this year before Covid-19. No need to comment.

While we were walking through Newcastle at the beginning of March I thought I would take some photos of the old houses in this part of town. There must be lots of history in these houses.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

