Previous
Next
New Newcastle by onewing
Photo 2576

New Newcastle

I am currently filling in some gaps I missed earlier this year before Covid-19. No need to comment.

I recently posted some photos of old Newcastle and I am now posting some photos of new Newcastle.

This is the new University building in the centre of Newcastle. I will post a photo of the building you can see reflected in the windows next.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Cool reflections
April 18th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
New buildings seem to have so much glass, makes for good reflections though
April 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise