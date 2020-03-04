Sign up
Photo 2576
New Newcastle
I am currently filling in some gaps I missed earlier this year before Covid-19. No need to comment.
I recently posted some photos of old Newcastle and I am now posting some photos of new Newcastle.
This is the new University building in the centre of Newcastle. I will post a photo of the building you can see reflected in the windows next.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
2
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3032
photos
270
followers
125
following
717% complete
Tags
architecture
,
building
Jane Pittenger
ace
Cool reflections
April 18th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
New buildings seem to have so much glass, makes for good reflections though
April 18th, 2020
