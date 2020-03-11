Previous
Wet, wet, wet by onewing
Wet, wet, wet

After months of very little rain we are finally getting plenty of downpours.

Fingers crossed our water restrictions will be lifted soon.
Babs


@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Sharon Lee
Love your umbrella
March 11th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney
Very innovative.....lovely colourful umbrella
March 11th, 2020  
CC Folk
We need rain too! We had 40 days of dry weather, then one light rain so far. Pretty colors in this umbrella!
March 11th, 2020  
