Photo 2570
Wet, wet, wet
After months of very little rain we are finally getting plenty of downpours.
Fingers crossed our water restrictions will be lifted soon.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
2984
photos
270
followers
117
following
3
3
365
DMC-FZ100
Tags
rain
,
wet
,
umbrella
Sharon Lee
ace
Love your umbrella
March 11th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Very innovative.....lovely colourful umbrella
March 11th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
We need rain too! We had 40 days of dry weather, then one light rain so far. Pretty colors in this umbrella!
March 11th, 2020
