Hibiscus Bud and Bokeh by onewing
Hibiscus Bud and Bokeh

Just when I thought I was going to get more free time and catch up with 365 again on a regular basis things start to get really busy again.

A few days ago I was sorting though my photography cupboard looking for some props for our U3A photo course and found my old Canon PowerShot A580 point and shoot camera.

When I had a closer look I discovered there were still some photos on it dating back to 2014, so I put them on my computer.

Over the next few days I will be posting some of the photos from that camera.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Casablanca ace
Super shot. It is like it is painted with gold dust.
March 13th, 2020  
