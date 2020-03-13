Hibiscus Bud and Bokeh

Just when I thought I was going to get more free time and catch up with 365 again on a regular basis things start to get really busy again.



A few days ago I was sorting though my photography cupboard looking for some props for our U3A photo course and found my old Canon PowerShot A580 point and shoot camera.



When I had a closer look I discovered there were still some photos on it dating back to 2014, so I put them on my computer.



Over the next few days I will be posting some of the photos from that camera.