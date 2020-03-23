Sign up
Photo 2581
The New Normal
Thanks so much for all the lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Reading Glasses photo.
Today Australia has begun its lockdown and chaos is the new normal. All non essential businesses have been told to close but many don't seem to know what that means.
Some States have schools that are remaining open for the time being and some schools have closed. I think it will be a while before the seriousness of our situation sinks in for some.
I put this collage together and have decided to take the light hearted approach to our current situation. If we can all keep calm, drink tea and eat chocolate I am sure we will be fine eventually.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
