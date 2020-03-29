Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2587
A Life on the Ocean Wave
What do you do when you are in semi lockdown?
You get out the colouring pencils, coloured paper, learn how to make origami boats with the help of YouTube and put them together in a photo.
I think I need a cup of tea now because it is still a bit early to start on anything stronger.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3001
photos
271
followers
119
following
708% complete
View this month »
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
origami
,
pencils
Jennifer Eurell
Good one Babs.
March 29th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, magnificent- artistic and beautifully composed! fav
March 29th, 2020
julia
ace
Nice shot .. you have been busy ...
March 29th, 2020
