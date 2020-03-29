Previous
A Life on the Ocean Wave by onewing
Photo 2587

A Life on the Ocean Wave

What do you do when you are in semi lockdown?

You get out the colouring pencils, coloured paper, learn how to make origami boats with the help of YouTube and put them together in a photo.

I think I need a cup of tea now because it is still a bit early to start on anything stronger.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Jennifer Eurell
Good one Babs.
March 29th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Oh, magnificent- artistic and beautifully composed! fav
March 29th, 2020  
julia ace
Nice shot .. you have been busy ...
March 29th, 2020  
