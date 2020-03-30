Previous
Wavy Pencils by onewing
Photo 2588

Wavy Pencils

Thanks so much for putting yesterday's Life on the Ocean Wave on the TP and the PP. The boats were very easy to make with the help of YouTube.

As you can see I am still on the pencil theme with this wavy pencil shot.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
julia ace
Very cool..
March 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
Love the squiggly patterns and colours.
March 30th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is fabulous!
March 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You have to have the idea and the ability to achieve! Love it! fav
March 30th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh very nice!
March 30th, 2020  
