Photo 2589
Zip
This is the last of my pencil photos for now, hope you have enjoyed them.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
7
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3003
photos
272
followers
124
following
Tags
pencil
Marnie
ace
Love your creative thinking Babs. My brain seems to have seized up lately.
March 31st, 2020
Wylie
ace
a very effective and colourful zipper Babs!
March 31st, 2020
bkb in the city
Well done
March 31st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love adults owning lots of colouring pencils :)
March 31st, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
LOL, perfect!
March 31st, 2020
Diana
ace
They look great Babs, good that you have the sharpener out, as some of the need sharpening ;-)
March 31st, 2020
Newbank Lass
Another great one in the series
March 31st, 2020
