Zip by onewing
Photo 2589

Zip

This is the last of my pencil photos for now, hope you have enjoyed them.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
709% complete

Marnie ace
Love your creative thinking Babs. My brain seems to have seized up lately.
March 31st, 2020  
Wylie ace
a very effective and colourful zipper Babs!
March 31st, 2020  
bkb in the city
Well done
March 31st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love adults owning lots of colouring pencils :)
March 31st, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
LOL, perfect!
March 31st, 2020  
Diana ace
They look great Babs, good that you have the sharpener out, as some of the need sharpening ;-)
March 31st, 2020  
Newbank Lass
Another great one in the series
March 31st, 2020  
