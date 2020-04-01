On My Walk Today I Saw ...... Not a Soul

I am so lucky to live so close to a beach and also live outside the tourist area.
On my early morning walk today I didn't come across a single person. I know we are supposed to keep 1.5 metres apart, but I think I must have been 1.5 km apart today.
The photos are:
1 Walking down the road from my house.
2 At the bottom of my street just crossing the road to the beach
3 At the bench by the beach where my sister loved to sit when she came to visit
4 Our local beach
5 A local resort and marina
6 The breakwater
7 Volcanic rock beach
8 Walking home again
9 Our house, although you can only see the fence and trees, or maybe just a hint of our garage behind the trees. We live on a corner block and our house is just around the corner and surrounded by trees.