On My Walk Today I Saw ...... Not a Soul by onewing
Photo 2590

On My Walk Today I Saw ...... Not a Soul

I am so lucky to live so close to a beach and also live outside the tourist area.

On my early morning walk today I didn't come across a single person. I know we are supposed to keep 1.5 metres apart, but I think I must have been 1.5 km apart today.

The photos are:

1 Walking down the road from my house.

2 At the bottom of my street just crossing the road to the beach

3 At the bench by the beach where my sister loved to sit when she came to visit

4 Our local beach

5 A local resort and marina

6 The breakwater

7 Volcanic rock beach

8 Walking home again

9 Our house, although you can only see the fence and trees, or maybe just a hint of our garage behind the trees. We live on a corner block and our house is just around the corner and surrounded by trees.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
Wonderful shots Babs, so lucky you can still walk around.
April 1st, 2020  
Marnie ace
Looks totally idyllic Babs, no wonder you love living there. If we were both younger we'd seriously think about moving to somewhere like that. I hate lots of OP. Geelong really was Sleepy Hollow when I moved here - and I liked it that way. But the last few years have seen hordes of people, some refugees from the eye-watering Melbourne propery prices, move down here. Much to the coucil's delight, the seas of little boxes are spreading across once was farmland where now all trees have been bulldozed. Far too many cars, people and busyness (normally) for my liking now. It's all very sad. But we live in a great part of Geelong, close to everything, comfortable home, good garden/s, open spaces along the Barwon, and well-served by almost every kind of medical service. In per capita terms we're much better off than Melbourne.
April 1st, 2020  
Martina ace
Love this....
April 1st, 2020  
