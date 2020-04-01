On My Walk Today I Saw ...... Not a Soul

I am so lucky to live so close to a beach and also live outside the tourist area.



On my early morning walk today I didn't come across a single person. I know we are supposed to keep 1.5 metres apart, but I think I must have been 1.5 km apart today.



The photos are:



1 Walking down the road from my house.



2 At the bottom of my street just crossing the road to the beach



3 At the bench by the beach where my sister loved to sit when she came to visit



4 Our local beach



5 A local resort and marina



6 The breakwater



7 Volcanic rock beach



8 Walking home again



9 Our house, although you can only see the fence and trees, or maybe just a hint of our garage behind the trees. We live on a corner block and our house is just around the corner and surrounded by trees.