Shopping 2020 Style

I wasn't sure whether to post this photo on 365 initially because it is a composite David put together of a few photos taken from the Internet, but then I thought what the heck, live dangerously.



Times are a bit rough for all of us at the moment and we really need to have a smile put on our faces and retain our sense of humour



A few days ago David's brother Paul emailed us asking if we were okay and David replied saying 'Yes we are but shopping is a bit tricky these days' and attached this photo. It did cheer Paul and Val up though and made them smile. Both Paul and Val have lost their jobs at present thanks to Covid-19 and who knows when they will be working again.



We will all come out the other end of this trouble one day and then the world can return to normal again.





Disclaimer - If the original photographer/s of these photos wish to sue us for posting this picture they are wasting their time. David and I are over 70 years old and live on pensions. Our superannuation has dropped through the floor thanks to Coronavirus, so we haven't got anything worth suing for. I could give them my specs if that would help. ha ha. So all I can do is remove the photo should anyone complain.



PS Guess which person is supposed to be me and which is David!



