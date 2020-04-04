Previous
Isolation - The Sun is Shining by onewing
Photo 2593

Isolation - The Sun is Shining

As many people across the world are self isolating at the moment I thought my subject for the 30 day one subject theme would be 'Isolation'

My photos will all be taken either from inside our house or in the garden.

Today's photo is through the venetian blinds of one of our bedrooms.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
