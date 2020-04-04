Sign up
Photo 2593
Isolation - The Sun is Shining
As many people across the world are self isolating at the moment I thought my subject for the 30 day one subject theme would be 'Isolation'
My photos will all be taken either from inside our house or in the garden.
Today's photo is through the venetian blinds of one of our bedrooms.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
Tags
window
,
flowers
,
30-shots2020
