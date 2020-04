From the Kitchen

Continuing my isolation photos for the 30 shots one subject theme.



I am slowly working my way around the house and today's photo is from the kitchen window.



I will try and catch up with 365 this evening. Even though all of our usual social activities have ceased at the moment I still don't seem to have much spare time on my hands. I have got a lot of new projects on the go so I think I could be kept busy for a while yet.