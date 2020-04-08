Previous
No Barbeque Today by onewing
No Barbeque Today

I am slowly working my way around the house taking photos from each room and today I am in the rumpus room looking out onto the patio.

My theme for the 30 shots one subject is isolation. No friends here for barbeques at the moment.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

