Breakfast by onewing
Photo 2607

Breakfast

I don't think the rainbow lorikeets have got the idea of social distancing
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

ace
Maggiemae ace
They didn't translate the warnings into parrotonese! Wonderful colour and birds!
April 14th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
larrikins what a bad example tsk tsk!
April 14th, 2020  
