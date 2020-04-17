Previous
Next
Allamanda Seed Pod by onewing
Photo 2616

Allamanda Seed Pod

Yesterday I posted a photo of the allamanda flower for my isolation series and today here is one of the allamanda seed pods.

I have taken photos from the inside of my house for this theme and now I am working my way around the garden.

Today David and I have spent most of the day doing gardening and it is looking a whole lot better now.

During summer and the drought the garden got neglected and then we had plenty of much needed rain. Now as it is cooling down we can work quite comfortably. We still have plenty of flowers and plants during the winter as it never gets too cold here.

17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this is a lovely detailed macro :)
April 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise