Allamanda Seed Pod

Yesterday I posted a photo of the allamanda flower for my isolation series and today here is one of the allamanda seed pods.



I have taken photos from the inside of my house for this theme and now I am working my way around the garden.



Today David and I have spent most of the day doing gardening and it is looking a whole lot better now.



During summer and the drought the garden got neglected and then we had plenty of much needed rain. Now as it is cooling down we can work quite comfortably. We still have plenty of flowers and plants during the winter as it never gets too cold here.



