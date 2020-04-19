Previous
The Lone Dahlia by onewing
The Lone Dahlia

Continuing my isolation photos as I wander around the garden.

When we had our retaining wall replaced we have to move quite a few of our plants. Some survived and some didn't due to the drought at the time but this dahlia seemed to pick up after it was transplanted and we have a single bloom.

This isolation game is so good for our garden, David and I have spent all day in the garden. He has been clearing out an area behind our shed that was in a terrible state and I have been chopping small logs for kindling.

By the time this covid thing is over we are going to be super fit.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
NZkites ace
Beautiful.
April 19th, 2020  
