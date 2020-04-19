The Lone Dahlia

Continuing my isolation photos as I wander around the garden.



When we had our retaining wall replaced we have to move quite a few of our plants. Some survived and some didn't due to the drought at the time but this dahlia seemed to pick up after it was transplanted and we have a single bloom.



This isolation game is so good for our garden, David and I have spent all day in the garden. He has been clearing out an area behind our shed that was in a terrible state and I have been chopping small logs for kindling.



By the time this covid thing is over we are going to be super fit.