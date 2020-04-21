Previous
Wall Art by onewing
Wall Art

While wandering around our garden taking photos for the 30 shots one subject theme I thought I would put a collage together of some of the artworks adorning our walls.

I have just noticed that the bee has lost his eye. I must take a closer look and see if it has rusted away or just fallen off.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 21st, 2020  
Margo ace
Love the gheko & the bee
April 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful wall decorations, the gecko is my favourite. You'll have to make a new eye for the bee, that would be something creative to do ;-)
April 21st, 2020  
Dianne
I love these wall sculptures - I think the mosaic is my favourite.
April 21st, 2020  
Annie D ace
love the gecko - the framed mosaic is lovely too
April 21st, 2020  
