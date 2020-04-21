Sign up
Photo 2624
While wandering around our garden taking photos for the 30 shots one subject theme I thought I would put a collage together of some of the artworks adorning our walls.
I have just noticed that the bee has lost his eye. I must take a closer look and see if it has rusted away or just fallen off.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
art
,
isolation
,
30-shots2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 21st, 2020
Margo
ace
Love the gheko & the bee
April 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful wall decorations, the gecko is my favourite. You'll have to make a new eye for the bee, that would be something creative to do ;-)
April 21st, 2020
Dianne
I love these wall sculptures - I think the mosaic is my favourite.
April 21st, 2020
Annie D
ace
love the gecko - the framed mosaic is lovely too
April 21st, 2020
