Chained by onewing
Photo 2630

Chained

We have about 20 trees on our property including this dead tree.

There are a few reasons why it is still here.

1 It is a tall tree and the birds love to sit at the top of the dead branches to survey the land around them.

2. It is handy for securing our trailer

3 It would cost over $1500 to have it removed.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

julia ace
Tree is lockdown...
April 27th, 2020  
