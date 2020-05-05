Tendril

Carrying on with my passionflower theme I just love the swirly tendrils on the passionfruit vine. They are so small but the shapes are beautiful.



It looks quite nice on black.



I have been a bit absent on commenting the last couple of days because I have been tracing family history for a friend of mine.



Also today I have been to visit another friend of mine for the first time in over 2 months. We can keep in touch by phone and also we can walk together at a safe distance, but our restrictions have been relaxed this week and we can now visit a friend or relative in their home. It was so nice to be able to go somewhere other than the supermarket.



My pal has been wanting to learn how to use Photoshop and I have been at her house today teaching it to her. We had a lovely time and it was so nice to be able to catch up.



