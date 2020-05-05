Previous
Tendril by onewing
Photo 2638

Tendril

Carrying on with my passionflower theme I just love the swirly tendrils on the passionfruit vine. They are so small but the shapes are beautiful.

It looks quite nice on black.

I have been a bit absent on commenting the last couple of days because I have been tracing family history for a friend of mine.

Also today I have been to visit another friend of mine for the first time in over 2 months. We can keep in touch by phone and also we can walk together at a safe distance, but our restrictions have been relaxed this week and we can now visit a friend or relative in their home. It was so nice to be able to go somewhere other than the supermarket.

My pal has been wanting to learn how to use Photoshop and I have been at her house today teaching it to her. We had a lovely time and it was so nice to be able to catch up.

5th May 2020 5th May 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
such a perfect capture.
May 5th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Great closeup
May 5th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Some other plants have this incredible strength! They can get through your guttering, even grow out to grab you as you pass!
May 5th, 2020  
Dianne
Nice photo and good that your restrictions have eased a little.
May 5th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just like a coil spring ! great shot !
May 5th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Oh how lovely to visit, but stay safe!!

A perfect eotb of nature!!
May 5th, 2020  
Margo ace
This is a nice find
May 5th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous focus!
May 5th, 2020  
