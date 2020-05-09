Smartie House

You have all heard of the gingerbread house, well now we have the Smartie house.



I feel this isolation is getting to me. ha ha.



Do you remember drawing pictures like this when you were in primary school? I think I am entering my second childhood. Either that or I am ready to qualify for the funny farm.



I really need to get out more even if it is only for a walk on our local beach. Haven't been more than 5 km from home for over 2 months now.



