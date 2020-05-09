Previous
Smartie House by onewing
You have all heard of the gingerbread house, well now we have the Smartie house.

I feel this isolation is getting to me. ha ha.

Do you remember drawing pictures like this when you were in primary school? I think I am entering my second childhood. Either that or I am ready to qualify for the funny farm.

I really need to get out more even if it is only for a walk on our local beach. Haven't been more than 5 km from home for over 2 months now.

9th May 2020 9th May 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Lois ace
Very cute!
May 9th, 2020  
Diana ace
I would like to live in that one ;-)
May 9th, 2020  
Dianne
I think lockdown is bringing out your creativity! Nicely done. Fav for your patience.
May 9th, 2020  
